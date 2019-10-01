As part of the National Rural Health Day celebration, Gundersen St. Joseph’s Hospital and Clinics announced it has been recognized with a 2023 Performance Leadership Award for excellence in quality and Patient Perspective. This is the fourth consecutive year that Gundersen St. Joseph’s has received recognition from the program.

Compiled by The Chartis Center for Rural Health, the Performance Leadership Awards honor top quartile performance (e.g., 75th percentile or above) among rural hospitals in Quality, Outcomes, and Patient Perspective.

“We hold ourselves to a very high standard and it’s great to be recognized as a leader in healthcare quality,” says Kristie McCoic, administrator at Gundersen St. Joseph’s Hospital and Clinics. “We’re passionate about providing excellent care for our community, and we’re deeply proud to have been recognized for our patient satisfaction scores, too.”

The Performance Leadership Awards are based on the results of the Chartis Rural Hospital Performance INDEX™, the industry’s most comprehensive and objective assessment of rural hospital performance. INDEX data is trusted and relied upon by rural hospitals, health systems with rural footprints, hospital associations, and state offices of rural health across the country to measure and monitor performance across several areas impacting hospital operations and finance.

“Wherever we go in rural America, we witness first-hand the commitment, determination, and compassion with which rural hospitals serve their communities. Rural healthcare truly is mission-driven,” said Michael Topchik, National Leader, The Chartis Center for Rural Health. “This National Rural Health Day, let us recognize the efforts of this year’s Performance Leadership Award winners and all those driven to deliver high quality care throughout rural communities.”