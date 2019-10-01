Carol Finnegan, 83, of Mauston, WI, passed away on January 12, 2023 peacefully with her family by her side.

A private burial will be held at a later date.

Carol is survived by her children, Debbie (Paul) Maresch, Ron Paul and Jim (Cindy) Finnegan; her grandchildren, Jake (Amara) Maresch, Jordan (Amanda) and Nashaena Paul; her great-grandchildren, Ariyanah Brandt, Ruby Maresch, Max Maresch, Kaydence Bohlmann and Jack Maresch her niece and nephews, Lisa Stange, Chris Becker and John Becker. Carol was predeceased by her brothers, Bob and Wayne Stange, sister-in-law, Joanne Stange, her nephew, Wayne “Jocko” Stange and a great nephew, Ashton Stricklin.

