Maryann “Micki” Stubbs, 61, of Elroy, WI, passed away on Friday, January 13, 2023 at her home surrounded by her loving family.

A Memorial Gathering will take place on Saturday, January 28, 2023 at the Conway-Picha Funeral Home from 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Maryann is survived by her daughters; Marylee (Kenny) Stubbs, Sarah (Joe) Gibson, Hannah Stubbs and son Nathaniel (Jessica) Stubbs. She is also survived by the spoiled sparks in her life, her 5 grandchildren, Dawson, Mason, Jase, Remi, and Ridge, along with other relatives and many friends.

The Conway-Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Lyndon Station, Wisconsin assisted the family with arrangements. For On-Line condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.