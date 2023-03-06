Emily M. (Hynek) Christianson, 86, of rural Hillsboro, has taught her final lesson. She passed away Saturday, March 4, 2023, due to a stroke that occurred on February 19th.

Emily was born on Millard’s Prairie in Juneau County to Frank and Agnes (Wopat) Hynek. Elsie (Picha) Wopat delivered her into this world on June 11, 1936. Emily and her family would live near Yuba, White City, and eventually land on the former Alphonse Wopat farm near Hillsboro in 1945. Emily remained on the farm throughout her life.

Emily attended the one-room White City Country School before beginning 3rd grade in Hillsboro with Mrs. Doris Mitchell as her teacher. She graduated from Hillsboro High School in the class of 1954 with 54 classmates. Shortly thereafter, she attended Vernon County Normal School in Viroqua. She student-taught under Leita Marshall at the Greenwood Country School and received her teaching certification in 1956.

It was then that she began her 41-year teaching career. Union Center State Graded School was her first stop, where she taught grades 1 and 2. While there, she also obtained her bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education from UW-Platteville (1962). Eventually, Union Center integrated with Wonewoc, thus becoming Wonewoc-Center. It was there that Emily was known to her students as Mrs. C. She furthered her education by receiving her master’s degree in 1985 from UW-La Crosse.

In 1986, her granddaughter Stephanie was born, providing Emily with another opportunity to love and teach outside her classroom. They did everything together and enjoyed a close and remarkable bond throughout their lives. Emily was incredibly proud that Stephanie followed in her footsteps by becoming a teacher. In later years, her teaching influence impacted the learning of her great-granddaughters, Jojo and Scout. She took great pleasure in seeing the girls grow and learn.

Emily was always outside working in the yard when she wasn’t in the classroom. One day, she caught the eye of a Viroqua boy driving past the farm. This chance meeting led to her marriage to Rolland D. Christianson in 1962. Emily’s only daughter, Ann Marie, was born on Emily’s birthday on June 11, 1963.

Family meant everything to Emily. Her nephews, the Hynek Boys, spent most days on the farm sharing meals, chores and working alongside Ann and Emily. These daily interactions created a special connection that resulted in them viewing her as their second mother. She developed a special bond with her 1st born nephew, Paul Hynek, who took good care of his “Auntie Em.”

After she retired from Wonewoc-Center in 1997, Emily once again created a special bond, this time with her great-nephew, Sawyer James, as she became his daycare provider. Their gentle hearts connected, and they maintained a close relationship through their 25 years together, often talking multiple times each day.

A gifted storyteller, Emily recalled spending time with her brother fishing the Pine River near Yuba, where her mother made fishing poles from sticks, hooks from paperclips, and store string lines. Time spent on the Wencil and Rose Wopat farm, activities at the “hall,” and learning to read on the recitation bench by the warm potbellied stove at the White City School were memories that she spoke about frequently.

Emily also talked about the experience of losing her father when she was 11 and her brother, Francis, was 13. She’d boast about how Francis could do anything, received his driving license at age thirteen, and became the man of the farm. With his guidance, they sold their work horses, Nan and Dan, and began to modernize their farming operation. Although efficiencies were created, Emily still managed to milk the herd of cows, before and after school, for many years while she continued to teach. The day didn’t end until the chores were done.

Through the years, her daughter, Ann, provided more and more care to foster her continued independence and quality of life. As a result, Emily was able to continue to reside on her farm.

Emily had a huge heart and wasn’t afraid to share her love with everyone around her. Although life handed her an incredible amount of adversity and loss, she chose to focus on the well-being and care of others. She was loyal, selfless, and full of spunk. Every day was special to Emily, but sharing her birthdate with her daughter, Ann, her nephew, Stephen, and her great-niece, Bailey, brought her extra joy. We will miss her in countless ways. We know she lives on at her new heavenly home.

Emmy – you’re the best!

Survivors include her daughter, Ann (Bob) Birdd; granddaughter, Stephanie (Jacob) Board; great-granddaughters, Josephine (Jojo) and Scout, Jacksonville, FL; her brother, Francis Hynek, LaFarge; her nephews, Frank, Stephen, Mark, and Mathew, and their spouses; special great-nephew, Sawyer, and many other great nieces and nephews; along with several Wopat, Hynek, and Christianson cousins.

Preceding her in death were her parents, Frank and Agnes; her former spouse, Rolland; her nephew, Paul F. Hynek and Laurie Hynek Buros and niece, Jacqueline Hynek-Schmitz; her former sister-in-law, Betty Hynek; and special friend, Amie Beaver.

Friends and family are invited to a time of visitation at the Picha Funeral Home in Hillsboro, WI, on Wednesday, March 8, from 4 pm to 7 pm. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 am, Thursday, March 9, at La Farge Free Methodist Church, 214 S Cherry St, La Farge, WI, with a visitation from 9:30 am to the time of service. Emily will be laid to rest next to her dear nephew, Paul, at the Bohemian Brotherhood, Wopat Cemetery, White City, immediately following the service.

The family would like to invite all family, friends, and former students to a luncheon to be held at the Hillsboro Community Center immediately following her burial.