Richard “Dick” LeRoy Bonney was born on December 1, 1933, to Kenneth and Gladys (Loomis) Bonney in La Crosse, Wisconsin. Following graduation from Prairie du Chien High School, he went on to obtain his Bachelor’s Degree from North Central College, as well as a Master’s Degree in Divinity from Evangelical Theological Seminary; both in Naperville, Illinois. On April 5, 1958 he married Jean Eleanor Kesselring. Together they shared nearly 65 years of marriage and four loving, supportive children.

Richard devoted his career to working as a Pastor, sharing his strong faith and love for God with others. Richard served in parishes in Cascade, Plymouth, Eden, Waldo, Hingum, Richfield, and Mauston, Wisconsin over the span of 40 years, touching many many lives.

Retirement brought Richard years of memorable moments golfing and bowling with his dearest friends. He was an avid watcher of Wisconsin Sports; specifically the Green Bay Packers and the Milwaukee Brewers. Richard and Jean found great joy in their retirement by traveling, attending concerts, and being actively involved in the Mauston Community. Although retirement hobbies kept him busy, Richard always had time to spend with those he loved. Richard was so proud of his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. His kind heart, lovable personality, continuous support, and smile will be missed immensely by his loved ones.

Richard is survived by his beloved wife, Jean Bonney and their children; Carolyn (Mark) Jefferson of Arkdale, WI., Peter Bonney of Elmwood, WI., Beth (Jim) Pusel of Mauston, WI., and Janet (Brian) Katterhagen of Long Prairie, MN., seven grandchildren; Katie (Josh) Gruber, Dani (Evan) Wurtzel, Christi (Roland) Fuller, Josh (Jade) Pusel, Vicki (Dan Klips) Jefferson, Andrew Kattherhagen, Ben Katterhagen, and five great-grandchildren; Abby and Rodney Fuller, Easton and Kaylie Wurtzel, and Natalie Pusel. Richard is also survived by three sister-in-laws; Ruth (Nick) Royal, Ann (Peter) Hamon, and Audrey Bonney, along with many, many close friends and community members who loved him deeply.

Richard was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers; Jerry and Kenneth.

A visitation will be held from 4:00-7:00pm Thursday, March 9, 2023 and on Friday 10:00am until the time of the service. Funeral services will be at 11:00am on Friday, March 10, 2023. Services will be officiated by Pastor Anita Genrich and will be held at the Mauston United Methodist Church, 420 Suszycki Drive. Mauston, WI.