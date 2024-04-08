James Brogan, age 41, of Friendship Wisconsin passed away unexpectedly on Monday, September 11, 2023.

James was a shy, quiet, and kind person. He Loved anything with computers, ham radio, and photography. He would drive all over taking pictures of wildlife and nature.

James is survived by his mother, Deborah (Patrick) Moonan; father Michael Brogan; brother, Daniel (Amy) Brogan; and many friends and other relatives.

He is very sadly missed by friends and family.

A Celebration of James’ Life will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 27th, 2024 at the Friendship Village Hall.