Monroe County District Attorney Kevin Croninger announced today that

Mark Brooner, 53, was convicted by a jury on April 4, 2024 of 23 child sex offenses including counts of sexual assault of a child, incest, child enticement, causing a child to expose her genitals, causing a child to view sexual activity, and exposing a child to harmful material in connection with Brooner’s victimization of two children between 2008 and 2019. The convictions came after a four-day jury trial. The jury deliberated for approximately three hours before finding Brooner guilty of all counts.

Brooner was previously convicted in 1988 for the sexual assault of a child in Tomah. Monroe County Assistant District Attorney Sarah Skiles, who prosecuted the case, stated, “The depravity of Brooner’s acts is appalling. The jurors heard horrific and graphic testimony from the victims who displayed a tremendous amount of courage on the witness stand. We are grateful to the jury for the jury’s verdict which will ensure Brooner will be behind bars for a long time.” The investigation of this matter was handled by Detective John Brose of the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. Victim services were provided by Anje Schmitz of the Monroe County District

Attorney’s Office. The prosecution was supported by the staff of the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office, including paralegal Sara Kast and Investigator Andrew Kuen. “The convictions in this case were possible because of the diligent and thorough work of those who investigated and

assisted with the prosecution of this case,” said Assistant District Attorney Skiles. Following the verdicts, Monroe County Circuit Court Judge Richard Radcliffe, who presided over the case, revoked Brooner’s bond and remanded him to custody pending sentencing. Sentencing is tentatively scheduled for June 20, 2024. Brooner faces a mandatory prison sentence

of at least 25 years.