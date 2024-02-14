Patricia M. Borek, age 88, of Grand Marsh, Wisconsin passed away Friday, February 9, 2024 at Moundview Memorial Hospital & Clinics in Friendship, Wisconsin.

Patricia will be laid to rest at the Central Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, King, Wisconsin.

Patricia was born March 13, 1935 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to Edmond and Margaret (Gerber) Winkler. She married Conrad T. Borek on July 09, 1955 in Milwaukee. They made their home in Milwaukee, where they raised their three sons. Patricia was a wonderful mother and wife. The couple retired to Adams County in 1985.

Patricia loved animals and was a faithful member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Adams, Wisconsin.

Patricia was preceded in death by her parents: Edmond and Margaret; husband Conrad; son, Mark; and sister, Muriel.

Survivors include her sons: Bruce (Cheryl) and Guy; grandchildren: Cole, Jesse, Raven, and Jenny; and great-grandchild, Makenna.

Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit www.roseberrys.com for online condolences and further information.