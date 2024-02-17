Jason James Madsen, 47 years of age, from Mauston has been arrested by the Wisconsin State Patrol Tomah Post for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, 4th offense.

On 02/17/2024 at approximately 1:04 am, the Wisconsin State Patrol conducted a traffic stop at Powers Ave. & 51st St. During the traffic stop the Trooper observed signs of impairment and an open intoxicant in the vehicle. The driver, Jason J. Madsen admitted to the Trooper of drinking and refused to complete the standardized field sobriety testing but submitted to a PBT test. Jason J. Madsen was arrested for operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of an intoxicant 4th offense. Mr. Madsen was transported to a nearby facility for an evidentiary test of his blood alcohol level and later transported

to Juneau County Jail. He was also charged with operating after revocation-criminal also cited for open intoxicant and operation after registration has been cancelled.

“Pursuant to the direction of the Wisconsin Supreme Court, as found in Supreme Court Rule 20:3.6, Trial Publicly, you are advised that a charge is merely an accusation and that a defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.”