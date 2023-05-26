Lawrence A. Baumel, age 78, of Sparta Wisconsin died Friday May 19th 2023 at Mulder Health Care Center in West Salem, Wisconsin.

Larry was born May 26th 1944 in Wisconsin Rapids to John A. and Shirley C. (Oppedesan) Baumel. He spent his early years in the Adams area before moving to Sparta, where he spent most of his youth and graduated high school.

Larry also served in the Army Reserve.

He had a love for stock car racing and building street rods. Larry raced in the NASCAR series and later ran his business, Spartan Rod Works. He also enjoyed cruising on his Harley.

He is survived by his Son, Gregory J. Baumel; granddaughter, Abigail J. Baumel; cousins: Janis Massen, Dan Oppedesan, and Carmen Petersen; nephew, Kyle Baumel; other family, and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents: John and Shirley; brother, Stan; uncle, Jack and aunt, Jerry.

A celebration of life will be on Sunday June 4th from 12:00PM to 4:00PM at American Legion in Sparta, Wisconsin.

Roseberry’s Funeral Home assisting the family. Online condolences for the family can be made at www.roseberrys.com