Patricia A. Jahnke, age 77, of Necedah, WI, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 11, 2024, at UW Hospital in Madison.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, March 1, 2024, at 12:00 P.M. (Noon) at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Necedah. Father Wesley Janowski will officiate. There will be no visitation prior to the Mass. The Torkelson Funeral Home of Necedah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.