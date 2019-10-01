Sheriff Roy Torgerson reports on Saturday, September 2, 2023, at approximately 9:00 PM, the Sheriff’s Office 9-1-1 Dispatch Center received a call reporting that a shooting occurred at a residence, along Taylor Road, rural De Soto, WI, in the town of Wheatland. The caller was the reported victim’s sibling, calling from a different location. Numerous attempts to establish telephone contact with the residence were unsuccessful.

A parameter and staging area were established and a male, identified as Kraig Anthony Hanson, Sr., age 61, of rural De Soto was found walking along Taylor Road. Kraig Hanson reported being accidentally shot in the back of the head by his son, Kenneth Orlando Hanson, age 38, also of rural De Soto, WI. Kenneth appeared injured but refused any medical treatment.

A deputy sheriff with hostage negotiation training made several unsuccessful attempts to establish telephone contact with Kenneth Hanson. A Search Warrant was later executed and the firearm in question was located. It did not appear the firearm was recently fired, but evidence was found consistent with someone being struck with the firearm itself, not by any bullet or projectile.

The investigation continued and Kenneth Orlando Hanson was arrested and booked into the Vernon County Detention Center for Battery and Disorderly Conduct. Kenneth posted a $650.00 Cash Bond, was released, and is due in Vernon County Circuit Court October 4th at 8:30 AM.

Kraig Anthony Hanson Sr. was later arrested and booked for Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Battery, and Disorderly Conduct. Kraig appeared in Vernon County Circuit Court on September 5th and was released on a $5,000.00 Signature Bond. Kraig is due back in Vernon County Circuit Court on September 26th at 8:30 AM.

Formal charges on both Kenneth and Kraig Hanson will be sought through Vernon County District Attorney Angela Palmer-Fisher.

Assisting were the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office and Vernon County Emergency Management.

The investigation continues by the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office.