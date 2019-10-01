On Monday, October 9, Mile Bluff Medical Center Foundation is providing an Older Adult Mental Health First Aid training. The instructor-led training focuses on the unique experiences and needs of adults over the age of 65.

Held at Mile Bluff Medical Center from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm, this free one-day course will provide attendees with a 5-step Action Plan that guides them through the process of reaching out, offering appropriate support, and connecting older adults with available resources.

The class will also include:

A discussion of life changes that occur in older adults

A discussion of the specific risk factors faced by older adults, such as chronic health conditions

How to discern the difference between talking about death and suicidal ideation

A breakdown of psychosis, dementia, and delirium

How to communicate effectively with those who need help while using respectful language

How to combat the stigma around substance-related problems in the older adult population

Families, caretakers, nursing staff, and employers are encouraged to attend. This training is FREE for anyone in the community. It is led by a certified instructor who emphasizes hope for recovery.

Pre-registration is required and space is limited. To register for the October 9 Older Adult Mental Health First Aid training, visit the ‘Calendar of Events’ at www.milebluff.com or call Katie at 608-847-2735.