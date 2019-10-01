Mile Bluff Foundation offers FREE Older Adult Mental Health First Aid Training
On Monday, October 9, Mile Bluff Medical Center Foundation is providing an Older Adult Mental Health First Aid training. The instructor-led training focuses on the unique experiences and needs of adults over the age of 65.
Held at Mile Bluff Medical Center from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm, this free one-day course will provide attendees with a 5-step Action Plan that guides them through the process of reaching out, offering appropriate support, and connecting older adults with available resources.
The class will also include:
- A discussion of life changes that occur in older adults
- A discussion of the specific risk factors faced by older adults, such as chronic health conditions
- How to discern the difference between talking about death and suicidal ideation
- A breakdown of psychosis, dementia, and delirium
- How to communicate effectively with those who need help while using respectful language
- How to combat the stigma around substance-related problems in the older adult population
Families, caretakers, nursing staff, and employers are encouraged to attend. This training is FREE for anyone in the community. It is led by a certified instructor who emphasizes hope for recovery.
Pre-registration is required and space is limited. To register for the October 9 Older Adult Mental Health First Aid training, visit the ‘Calendar of Events’ at www.milebluff.com or call Katie at 608-847-2735.
