The Juneau County Sherriff and Castle Rock Family ATV Club are offering an ATV Safety Class. Saturday April 27 from 9am to 12noon and May 2 from 6-9pm at the Mauston City Hall(students must attend both sessions) cost is $10.

Anyone born after January 1, 1988 must successfully pass the course to operate an ATV in Wisconsin. Must register at gowild.wi.gov safety education.