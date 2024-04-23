Congratulations to Brock Massey who was recently selected as one of 32 statewide finalists for the very prestigious 2024 WIAA Scholar Athlete Award! Only four boys and four girls from each of the four WIAA divisions were selected based on both athletic and academic achievement. Brock Massey will be honored at the WIAA Scholar Athlete Banquet on May 5 in Stevens Point. Royall’s Marah Gruen was also selected as a finalist!