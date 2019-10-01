A donation by Tomah Health staff made the recent holidays a bit merrier for Tomah’s Neighbor for Neighbor Food Pantry.

Staff had the choice to accept a gift certificate from the hospital as a holiday gift or donate the value of the item to the food pantry.

The result was a three-thousand one hundred fifty-dollar donation to the food pantry, which executive director Dawn Pleuss (Ploy-ce) said will help the organization with day- to -day expenses.

Over the last 12 years the hospital has made the donation which has totaled over 30-thousand dollars to the local pantry.

Pleuss said the number of people who visit the pantry has been increasing to nearly six-hundred families each month…. up from about four-hundred a month one year ago.

Tomah’s Neighbor for Neighbor Food Pantry is located at eleven-eighteen (1118) West Veterans Street in Tomah.