From our City Administrator Daron Haugh – Starting tonight at 0900pm, the City of Mauston will be shutting down State St. from Hanover St. to the intersection at the stop and go lights near the small Kwik Trip and Carl’s Brite Spot. This is happening so the City of Mauston can remove snow along the streets downtown. We are expecting this closure to last about 3 hours, of which at no time traffic shall pass through State St. Once the work has been completed, State St. will reopen back up. All side roads that intersect with State St. will still be open.