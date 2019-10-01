Three local collaborators were recently recognized as the 2023 Juneau County Friend of 4-H at the Juneau County 4-H Recognition Program held on January 27, 2024 at the Elroy Theater.

The 2023 Friends of Juneau County 4-H are Peace Presbyterian Church of Mauston, Camp Douglas Vendor & Farmer’s Market, and Mile Bluff Medical Center.

Annually, the Juneau County 4-H program seeks nominations for this award that is designed to thank collaborators. There are many local entities that support and value the work of 4-H in many different capacities. Without the dedication of local partners, the Juneau County 4-H program would not be as strong as it is in our rural communities.

The nominations focused on contributions for meeting space, financial contributions. in-kind donations and generosity for Juneau County 4-H and it’s members.

Many thanks to Peace Presbyterian Church of Mauston, Camp Douglas Vendor & Farmer’s Market and Mile Bluff Medical Center for their continued partnership, their commitment to supporting youth and their desire to come alongside 4-H in living out the 4-H motto…”To make the best better.”

To learn more about Juneau County 4-H, contact April Martell-Juneau County UW-Madison Division of Extension Positive Youth Development Educator, 608-847-9329, april.martell@wisc.edu