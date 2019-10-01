Doran Goodbear, 71 years of age, from Baraboo, WI has been arrested by the Wisconsin State Patrol DeForest Post for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, 6th offense. At approximately 6:30 pm on Monday, February 12, 2024, Wisconsin State Patrol troopers learned

Juneau County deputies were trying to locate a vehicle possibly wanted for a hit and run in Adams County. A Wisconsin State Patrol trooper located the vehicle near the Sauk-Juneau County line, and stopped it in Wisconsin Dells near WI-31 and CTH-H. After detecting signs of impairment, troopers evaluated the 71-year-old male driver and arrested him for OWI 6th offense, failure to install an IID, and operating on a revoked license. Additional charges related to the original collision

are pending an investigation by Adams County Sheriff’s Office.

“Pursuant to the direction of the Wisconsin Supreme Court, as found in Supreme Court Rule 20:3.6, Trial Publicly, you are advised that a charge is merely an accusation and that a defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.”