The Tomah Chamber and Visitors Center announces the talent line up for Tomah’s street concert series: Downtown Thursday Nights.

The Tomah Chamber and Visitor Center is hosting Downtown Thursday Nights again in 2024. The outdoor street concert will take place on the 800 and 900 blocks of Superior Avenue in front of the Tomah Police Station. The music event will include a free Kid Zone with bounce houses, balloon animals, caricatures, and face painting. Food and beverage will be available for purchase. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, cash for food and beverages, and sunscreen. Beer is available for purchase to individuals aged 21 and older. Photo ID will be required. No carry-ins will be allowed.

The line-up for the summer event is July 4th, Ashley Wineland, July 11th, Jonah and the Whales, July 18th, Super Tuesday, August 1st, The Dweebs, August 8th, Rowan Grace and August 15th Cherry Pie.

Ashley Wineland is returning from 2023 and Cherry Pie is returning from 2019, 2021, 2022 and 2023. The genres of music include country, rock, and interactive party music. Each concert will start at approximately 6:00 PM and end at approximately 9:00 PM. The city of Tomah will be closing off Superior Avenue and traffic will be rerouted from 4:30 PM to 10:00 PM each night.