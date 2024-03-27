

In 2021, over 1,200 Juneau County residents completed a community health survey and selected the areas that most impacted their health. The top three needs- good jobs and strong economy, affordable housing, and accessbile transportation- have been a focus of priority by the Juneau County Health Department and community partners for the past two years through work being done by Community Action Teams (CATs). These CATS take a collaborative approach to solving these broad community issues, bringing experts in each area and community members impacted by these problems together to dicsuss what can be done and implement change. A CAT is now being formed to work on another one of the priority areas from the 2021 assessment: Mental Health. Access to mental heatlh services, including cost and stigma, was identifited as an area

that most impacted Juneau County residents’ lives. This team will launch with a 30 minute informational meeting scheduled for 8am on April 4th; virtual and in-person options available. If you have interest in or questions about the Mental Health CAT, please connect with Kelsey Stockwell at kstockwell@juneaucountywi.gov or 608-547-2589.

Go to https://www.co.juneau.wi.gov/departments/health/healthy_community/community_health_assessmen

t_cha.php for more information on the 2021 Health Assessment and CATs