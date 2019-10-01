A single vehicle accident on February 10th at 12:22am. Tristan J. Fish, age 21 of Richland Center, WI. was operating his vehicle traveling southbound on Straight Road in the Township of Hillsboro when he failed to negotiate a left curve, striking a fence and entered a field. Tristan was transported to Gundersen St. Joseph’s Hospital in Hillsboro for suspected minor injuries. Assisting at the scene was the Hillsboro Fire

Department and the Hillsboro Ambulance Service.