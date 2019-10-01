On Tuesday, February 20 at 2 pm, Campfire Kevin will be performing at Terrace Heights Retirement Community in Mauston. Kevin entertains his audience by playing those well-known campfire tunes that have been loved for years. He sings, he plays guitar, and he takes requests!

The event is free and open to the public; however, space is limited. If you would like to attend the February 20 performance, call 608-847-2377 to reserve your spot today. Also ask about a facility tour; apartments are now available.