On February 29, the tenants and friends of Terrace Heights enjoyed a concert given by local harpist and vocalist, Shari Sarazin. She was warmly welcomed back by those who came to hear her play soothing sounds on her Celtic harp, the symbol for Irish tradition of joy and music. Those who attended enjoyed hearing her beautiful music as she performed songs and told stories of history in light of the Saint Patrick’s Day celebration.

