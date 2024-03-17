A woman is dead and one man injured after a utility terrain vehicle (UTV) rolled over early Sunday morning in rural Sparta.

On 3/17/2024 at approximately 12:13 AM, Monroe County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a rollover crash involving an UTV. The UTV was traveling east on Janus Ave. in Township of Wells. The UTV left the roadway and overturned, ejecting a female passenger from the UTV. Deputies and EMS attempted life saving measures, but she was pronounce deceased on scene. The male driver was transported to the hospital for his injuries.

Alcohol is suspected to be a contributing factor in the crash. Names of the involved people will be withheld until proper notifications can be made. The crash remains under investigation by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, the Monroe County Medical Examiner’s Office and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Wisconsin State Patrol, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, Monroe County Medical Examiner’s Office Sparta Fire Department, Sparta Ambulance, and the Monroe County 911 Communications Center.

No further information will be released at this time.