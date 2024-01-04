JONATHON JULIUS WALLS, 34 years of age, from REEDSBURG has been arrested by the

Wisconsin State Patrol DeForest Post for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, 4th offense.

On Wednesday January 3rd around 9:48pm the Wisconsin State Patrol received a driving complaint

about a silver sedan with a possible intoxicated driver. The vehicle was located at County Highway

P and Wisconsin 23. A trooper stopped the vehicle, and conducted an investigation and determined

the driver was operating while intoxicated. The driver was subsequently arrested for Operating

While Intoxicated 4th offence.