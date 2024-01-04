Kantor was born May 1, 2011 in Hungary. He was imported to Steinig Tal Kennel in 2012 where he was trained by kennel owner, Larry Filo, and dog trainer, Karie Klinger. Kantor was paired with Sgt. Eric Sanner and the team attended their initial training in the spring of 2013. Kantor was trained and certified in the following areas: handler protection, obedience, K9 control, criminal apprehension, tracking, area search, building search, and scent work (marijuana, cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin, drug derivatives, and drug paraphernalia). Kantor was utilized 406 times in his career. His deployments varied from public relations events, getting dangerous drugs off the streets, and in assisting with the safe apprehension of wanted subjects. Kantor was the first certified K9 within Juneau County after a number of years without one and was instrumental in raising awareness for the need in our area for such a valuable tool. Today, there are five active K9 teams in Juneau County. Kantor assisted numerous agencies within Juneau County and surrounding counties and trained with experienced K9 teams throughout Wisconsin.

I would like to publically thank the citizens of Mauston for welcoming Kantor into their community almost eleven years ago, for interacting with him at various events, and for showing their appreciation towards our K9 program. I would also like to thank the members of the Mauston Police and Fire Commission, City Council, Mauston Police Department, and other stakeholders who recognized a need for our department to have a K9 program when it was first being developed. I want to thank Larry Filo at Steinig Tal Kennel for his knowledge, direction, and desire to assist us in being the best team we could be. Thank you to the numerous K9 teams we were able to work with at the kennel, within Juneau County, and at trainings locally and through the Wisconsin Law Enforcement Canine Handler Association. I would like to thank Dr. Roger Sarazin and Dr. Julie Schodron and the entire team at Dells Animal Hospital for their care and compassion, not only when Kantor was working, but during his retirement years. A very special thank you to Kantor’s first trainer and lifelong friend, Karie Klinger. I cannot put into words what Karie meant to me and Kantor on both a personal and professional level. Kantor was always her “little man”. Last, but certainly not least, I want to thank my family for their patience, love, and commitment to Kantor during his working years and after retirement.