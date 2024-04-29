Beware of phone scams

There is a phone scam that has been making its way through our area.

Patients are being contacted by people posing as employees from trusted organizations – like hospitals, clinics and pharmacies. Instead of asking for the usual credit card or social security card numbers, these scammers are asking patients to verify their insurance/Medicare ID numbers. The information is then used to access and utilize protected health information in a harmful way.

If you are ever in doubt, don’t give your information out.