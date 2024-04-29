Local Prep Scores from over the weekend
Baseball
La Crosse Logan 8 Mauston 1
Tomah 10 Adams-Friendship 2
Milwaukee King 10 Adams-Friendship 5
Milwaukee King 8 Tomah 6
Melrose-Mindoro 11 Cashton 7
Softball
Sparta 26 Mauston 3
Adams-Friendship 14 Wisconsin Dells 7
Highland 12 Hillsboro 0
Hillsboro 13 Seneca 4 (Harper Sullivan 3×4 3RBIs)
Eau Claire North 5 Tomah 4
Tomah 11 Eau Claire Memorial 0
Melrose-Mindoro 24 Cashton 6
Wauzeka-Steuben 10 Cashton 0
Girls Soccer
Tomah 4 Reedsburg 1
