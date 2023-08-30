Plan to join the tenants of Terrace Heights Retirement Community in Mauston in welcoming back country vocalist Debbie Richards on Tuesday, September 19 at 2 pm. Her honky-tonk attitude is sure to bring a smile to all who attend as she performs classic songs from George Strait, Merle Haggard, Hank Williams, Nancy Sinatra, Dean Martin, Elvis, and more.

This event is free and open to the public; however, space is limited. Call 608-847-2377 to reserve your spot today. Also ask about a facility tour; apartments are now available.