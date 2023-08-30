A semi-truck was reported stolen from a local business at approximately 2 p.m. on August 25, 2023. The semi-truck owner tracked the location by GPS and informed law enforcement of the stolen vehicle. A pursuit was initiated on I-94 eastbound at milepost 135 in Jackson County. During the pursuit, Tomah Police Department, Juneau County Sheriffs Office and Wisconsin State Patrol deployed Tire Deflation Devices. As the pursuit entered Juneau County, a Juneau County armored vehicle deployed tactical assets. Law enforcement attempted to contact the driver to stop, but the attempt was unsuccessful. The semi-truck continued on I-90/94, operating on the tire rims, which caused the rear of the semi-truck to start on fire. The vehicle eventually crashed at milepost 85.4 where the subject was taken into custody. The Wisconsin State Patrol is investigating the crash.

The subject, Michael S. Jones from St. Louis, Missouri, faces the following counts in Juneau

County:

First Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety

False Imprisonment

Attempting to Flee or Elude an Officer

Take and Drive Commercial Vehicle Without Consent

Resisting an Officer

Criminal Damage to Property

The following agencies assisted with this incident: Wisconsin State Patrol, Chippewa County

Sheriffs Department, Jackson County Sheriffs Department, Monroe County Sheriffs Department,

Juneau County Sheriffs Department, Ho Chunk Nation Police Department, Mauston Police

Department, New Lisbon Police Department, Tomah Police Department, Mauston Fire Department,

Lyndon Station Fire Department, and Kilburn Fire Department.