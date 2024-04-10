At Tuesday nights council meeting, Jordan Wilke the City’s Superintendent of Parks, Forestry and Sexton was presented with the award for Innovations in Urban Forestry for his work with the Mauston Living Food Pantry. Jordan, along with help from our Park Board and other local partnerships made this project come to life.

“This award recognizes Jordan Wilke and the City of Mauston’s Living Food Pantry. Fruit-bearing trees and an irrigation system were strategically planted in a city park, making fresh fruit accessible to the public and differentiating it from traditional community gardens. This multiphase project is designed for future expansion to address the ongoing needs of this area classified as a food desert. This project exemplifies innovation, resilience and community spirit. This visionary initiative has not only breathed new life into a struggling urban space but also set a shining example of sustainable urban forestry and community engagement.”