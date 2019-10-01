The Mauston Golden Eagles wrestling team will send half their lineup through to the Sectional round after placing 3rd at the Richland Center Regional on Saturday as a team. Mauston crowned 3 individual champs in Drake Gosda at 120lbs, Espyn Sweers 175lbs, and Hayden Gyllin 190lbs. Also qualifying for sectionals was Landyn Miller 106lbs, Alex Suhr 132lbs, Mason Romanelli 144lbs, and Jaren Hanson 215lbs. The Sectional tournament will be held this Saturday at Wisconsin Dells High School. Join NOW92oneFM and WRJC.com for all the action.

The Royall Panthers wrestling team finished 2nd at the Independence/Gilmanton Regional and will move on to team sectionals this Tuesday.

Local Regional champions from the regional include

106 Parker Mlsna –Cashton

126 Alexander Radavich – New Lisbon

132 Gunnar Wopat – Royall

138 Reid Sawyer – New Lisbon

144 Colin McKittrick – Royall

D1 Regional Local Champions from the Holmen Regional

113 Treynor Curtin –Reedsburg

144 Cameron Finch – Tomah

215 Jesus Gonzalez – Reedsburg