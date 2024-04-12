The Mauston Golden Eagles baseball team used a strong pitching performance to get by Nekoosa 5-0 Thursday night. Brock Massey and Charlie Scott combined to 1 hit Nekoosa. Brock Massey went 6 innings giving up just 1 infield single and 1 walk while striking up 13 batters. Scott came in and pitched a scoreless 7th to wrap up the one hitter. Massey also had the biggest hit of the game going 1×2 with atriple and 2 RBIs. Alex Suhr went 2×3 at the plate with a pair of bunt singles. Braden Lochner had the lone hit for Nekoosa. Mauston improves to 2-0 on their season and 1-0 in South Central Conference action, Nekoosa drops to 0-2 on their season and 0-1 in conference play.