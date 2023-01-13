The Mauston Golden Eagles wrestling team lost a heart breaker 40-39 to Adams-Friendship Thursday night. The score was tied 39-39 after the final match of the night. The match tie-breaker went to criteria and had to go all the way to the 6th tie breaker scenario which went in favor of Adams-Friendship who finished with less forfeits than Mauston. On the mat the Golden Eagles had a very good night getting pin fall victories from Preston Seebecker, Brekk Peterson, Drake Gosda, Alex Suhr, and Jayden Zimbauer. The match of the night might have been between Maustons Jackson Whitney and the Green Devils Cole Docken. Wrestling up a weight class Whitney was able to get a late escape to slip by Docken 5-4. The Green Devils got pins from James Kujawa, Conner Docken and Blaze Johnson. Mauston falls to 7-1 on the season and 1-1 in conference action. Adams-Friendship is now 2-1 in the conference.