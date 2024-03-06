All-South Central Conference Girls Basketball Teams
1st Team
Junior Mauston Kylie Heller
Senior Wautoma Montana Groskreutz
Senior Wautoma Alayna Panich
Senior Westfield Carly Drew
Junior Westfield Haddie Showen
Soph. Wisconsin Dells Natalie Backhaus
(Carly Drew & Haddie Showen named Co-Player of the Year)
2nd Team
Senior Adams-Friendship Evy Shaw
Junior Mauston Carly Onsager
Junior Westfield Holly Goodwin
Senior Wisconsin Dells Maya Michalsky
Junior Wisconsin Dells Natalie Field
