The Mauston Golden Eagle Wrestling will send 3 wrestlers to the WIAA Individual Wrestling State Tournament beginning this Thursday at the Kohl Center in Madison. Hayden Gyllin will represent Mauston as Sectional Champion. In the 190lb weight class Gyllin started his day off with a 15-7 major decision over Fox Austin of Cuba City/Benton Scales Mound. Gyllin then secured pin fall victories over Carson Loshaw of the Bellevue co-op in the semifinals and Ross Crist of the Darlington/Black Hawk co-op to secure a sectional championship and his 2nd straight trip to the State Tournament. Gyllin will be the #5 seed at state. Espyn Sweers punched his first ticket to state by defeating Trei Udelhoven 5-4 in the Sectional semi-finals. Sweers narrowly fell to Mason Lane of Lodi 7-5 in overtime in the sectional final match. They could meet each other again in the State quarterfinal as Sweers is the #8seed and Lane is the #1 seed. Drake Gosda was able to battle his way into state by placing 3rd. After a semi-final loss to Blake Endres of the Bellvue co-op Gosda battled his way through wrestlebacks fo finish 3rd. Gosda pinned Carter Jensen of Nekoosa in the wrestleback before pinning Brody Banse of GET/MM in the 3rd place match. Gosda is representing Mauston for a 3rd time at the State Tournament. WRJC radio will have full coverage of Mauston wrestling at the state tournament beginning this Thursday night.