The Wonewoc-Center Wolves boys basketball team is still winless on the season falling to Weston 46-29 Monday night. Wonewoc-Center was led by Nathan Degner who had a team high 11points. Zander Myers and Corbin Champlin each had 5 for the Wolves. Weston picked up their 2nd win of the season getting a game high 20points from Garrett Jennings. Kohlton Catherall chipped in with 7 points off the bench for the Silver Eagles. Weston has two wins on the season both against Wonewoc-Center.

One other basketball score from Monday night

Cashton 66 Independence 33