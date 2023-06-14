The Royall Travelling Renegades Summer baseball team won a pair of games Tuesday as part of the Woodside Summer High School Baseball League. Royall rallied in the first game to defeat DeForest JV 11-9. Royall scored 5 runs in the 5th inning to rally for the victory. Tucker Wildes had the go ahead 3 run triple in the 5th to put Royall on top. Tyrus Wildes went 3×4 for Royall with an RBI. Jerry Dilley was 1×2 with 2 runs scored for Royall. The winning pitcher was Trey Wildes. Trey pitched 3 scoreless innings of relief giving up just 1hit while striking out 2. Royall would go on to win the 2nd game of the night over Nekoosa by a final score of 9-5. Royall trailed early 3-0 but would score the next 9 runs to pull away for the victory. Trey Wildes went 3×4 with a pair of doubles and an inside the park grand slam for the travelling renegades. Tucker Wildes went 2×3 with a triple Jackson Bender and Garrett Dragan also had a pair of hits for Royall in the victory. Jackson Bender picked up the win on the mound while Garrett Dragan came in to record the final out for the save. Royall will return to Woodside action next Tuesday.