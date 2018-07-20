The Royall Panthers Girls Basketball team rallied for a 40-33 victory over Kickapoo Monday night in a non-conference basketball game. Royall jumped out to a 4-0 lead but Kickapoo answered with an 11-0 run to seize control of the first half and even built a 19-8 first half lead. Royall stayed true to their game with tough defense and mounted a 2nd half comeback. Brooklyn Gruen hit a 3 point bucket to tie the game at 31. Royall would then score 7 of the next 9 points to claim the victory. Marah Gruen led Royall with 13points, while teammate Kasey Jones notched 11points. Kickapoo was led by Gwenne Frederickson who had a game high 17points but Royall limited her to just 3 2nd half points. Royall improves to 3-0 on their season, Kickapoo drops to 1-1.