The Royall Panthers Girls Softball team fell to Reedsburg 16-6 in 6 innings Friday evening. Royall jumped ahead 4-3 after 2innings thanks in part from a 2 run single by Elizabeth Klipstein. Reedsburg took control of the game in the third inning scoring 6 runs to pull ahead for good. Kylie and Kayla Rick combined to go 1×3 with 2RBI’s for the Panthers in the loss. Meagan Raupp went 2×3 with 2 RBI’s as did Elizabeth Haag for the Beavers. Summer Haag picked up the victory inside the circle for the Beavers giving up 5 earned runs in 6 innings of work striking out 3 batters while walking just 2. Ashleigh Klipstein took the loss inside the circle for Royall.