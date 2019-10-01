The Royall Panthers made free throws down the stretch to pull away from Bangor 55-45 Thursday night in a Scenic Bluffs Conference Boys Basketball game. The game was back and forth in the first half with Bangor building a 17-13 lead but Royall used a 17-2 run before halftime to build a 30-19 leads into halftime. Bangor fought back in the 2nd half to pull within 3points but Royall fended them off by knocking down 10-12 free throws down the stretch. Royall was led by Tyrus Wildes who finished with 20points while Carter Uppena added 17points. Royall improves to 20-2 on their season and 11-1 in Conference action. Bangor was led by Chase Horstman who finished with a team high 14points. Bangor falls to 11-9 and 9-3 in the Scenic Bluffs Conference. Royall will host Hillsboro on Monday a game that can be heard on NOW92oneFM and WRJC.com