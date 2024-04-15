The New Lisbon Track and Field team competed Saturday alongside 13 other area teams on their home track for the Mill Haven Invite. They boys team finished 2nd and the girls team finished 8th. Placing in the top three for the girls were:

Alivia Bailey with a third place in the 400 meter dash

The 4 x 400 team of Eliza Curtis, Claire Haske, Heidi Mathes, and Alivia Bailey also finished in 3rd place

On the boy’s side:

Jameson Barker with a first in the 110 and 300 meter hurdles

Blake Smith with a second place in the discus and shot

The 4 x 200 team of Jake Cox, Braden Miller, Jameson Barker, and Brandon Voss with a third place finish

Next up for the Rockets is the Lee Griffin Invitational at Kickapoo High School Tuesday.