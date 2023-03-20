The New Lisbon Track and Field team kicked off their 2023 season competing at the UW Platteville on Saturday against 21 schools from Wisconsin, Illinois, and Iowa. This meet features some of the top athletes from the tri-state area and New Lisbon showed that belonged among the best.

Our girls team has never scored points at this meet since we have been attending. This year the girl’s team ended that scoring drought and we were also able to get our new athletes some valuable experience competing. Scoring for the girls team were Claire Haske taking 8th in high jump and the 4 x 800 relay team consisting of Klarissa Earhart, Rachel Homan, Allison Maulsby, and Sophia Wolf taking 7th.

The boys had a strong 7th place finish led by medal winners Nikita Shankle taking first in the high jump and Jake Cox taking 3rd place in the long jump. Also scoring for the boys were Keagan Shankle taking 4th in both the 400 meter dash and the triple jump, Chris Hart taking 6th in the 55 hurdles, Dalton Stanchfield taking 5th in long jump and Dylan O’Brien taking 6th in the long jump.

Next Saturday we will be at UW Lacrosse and look forward to getting an opportunity to compete at their new indoor facility.