The New Lisbon Track and Field Team competed Saturday at the Cashton Indoor Invitational at UW La Crosse alongside 26 other schools. The Boys team finished in 8th place led by:

Blake Smith Placing 2nd in Shot Put

Jameson Barker placing 3rd in the 55 meter hurdles

The 4 x 200 team of Jacob Cox, Jameson Barker, Jamesen Pfaff, and Carson Welter placing 4th

The 4 x 800 team of Malakai Dunham, Josh Homan, Brayen Morey, and Joseph Asberry placing 7th

Jacob Cox placing 7th in Long Jump

The girls 4 x 800 relay team of Sophia Wolf, Alivia Bailey, Greenlee Heimer, and Klarissa Earhart also placed 5th earning points for the girls team.

This wraps up our indoor season and we are excited to turn our attention now to the outdoor meets.