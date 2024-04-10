New Lisbon Opens Up Outdoor Track Season with Success
The New Lisbon Track and Field team competed last night at the first outdoor meet of the year. It was great to finally be outside again and the team responded with some great performances. Finishing in the top 3 for the boys were:
Jameson Barker with a first place in both the 110 Hurdles and 300 Hurdles
The 4 x 200 team of Jude Keltner, Jamesen Pfaff, Jameson Barker, and Brandon Voss with a 1st place
Jake Cox with a first place in long jump
Jude Keltner with a first place in triple jump
Blake smith with a first place in shot put
Blake Smith with a fist place in discus
The 4 x 400 team of Jett Arsenault, Carter Pfaff, Aidan Brown, and Malakai Dunham with a 2nd place
The 4 x 800 team of Josh Homan, Aiden Brown, Stephan Murray, and Jett Arsenault with a 2nd place
Malakai Dunham second in the 1600 meter run
Jameson Barker with a second place in long jump
Jameson Pfaff with a second place in triple jump
Ethan Forschler with a second place in shot put
And Ethan Forschler with a third place in discus.
On the girls side:
The 4 x 200 team of Heidi Mathes, Eliza Curtis, Carly Martinez, and Claire Haske with a 1st place
The 4×100 team of Landry Flint, Lily Bell, Gwyn Duray and Carly Martinez finished 2nd
The 4 x 400 team of Klarissa Earhart, Alivia Bailey, Greenlee Heimer, and Marlys Morey with a 2nd place
Claire Haske with a second place in high jump
Heidi Mathes with a first place in long jump
Brooklyn Lowe with a 3rd place in triple jump
Eliza Curtis finished 3rd in 100 meter hurdles
Our home meet is this Saturday. Come out and support the athletes and enjoy a beautiful day of competition!
