New Lisbon Boys Track & Field Takes 2nd at Riverdale

The New Lisbon Track and Field team competed Saturday at the Ginger Morrey Invitational at Riverdale High School.

The boys team finished in second place and the girls team finished 5th.

Finishing in the top 3 and earning medals for the boys were:

Jameson Barker with a second place finish in both the 110 and 300 meter hurldes.

Jude Keltner with a second place finish in triple jump.

And Blake Smith with a second place finish in discus.

The boys also had the 4 x 200 meter relay team of Jude Keltner, Jameson Barker, Jamesen Pfaff, and Carson Welter, and the 4 x 100 relay team of Jake Cox, Austin Suckow, Jude Keltner and Brandon Voss finish in second place.

Finishing in 3rd place were

The 4 x 800 team of Aidan Brown, Brayen Morey, Stephan Murray, and Josh Homan

Carson Welter in the 100 meter dash

Malakai Dunham in the 800 meter run

And the 4 x 400 relay team of Josh Homan, Jude Keltner, Brayen Morey, and Carter Pfaff

For the girls Alivia Bailey finished second in the 400 and Claire Haske also finished second in the 300 meter hurdles.

Finishing in 3rd place and earning medals for the girls were

Eliza Curtis in the 100 meter hurdles

Sophia Wolf in the 3200 meter run

And the 4×200 meter relay team of Carly Martinez, Landry Flint, Chloe Pfaff, and Claire Haske, and the 4 x 400 meter relay team of Brooklyn Lowe, Claire Haske, Marlys Morey, and Alivia Bailey.

Our next official meet is the Conference Championship meet in Elroy on May 14th