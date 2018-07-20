The Necedah Cardinals girls basketball team started the Matt Hunkins era off with a victory defeating Nekoosa 38-31 Thursday night. Necedah led 19-10 at the end of the first half before building a 38-18 lead with 5minutes to go in the game. Nekoosa ended the game on a 13-0 run but ran out of time preserving the win for the Cardinals. Hannah Hunkins led Necedah with 11points. Hallie Anderson had a game high 17points to lead the Papermakers. Necedah is now 1-0 and will travel to Viroqua on Tuesday. Nekoosa falls to 0-2.