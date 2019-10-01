It was nearly Déjà vu all over again for the Hillsboro Tigers boys basketball team. The Tigers lost by 1 to Bangor earlier in the season on a last second bucket by the Cardinals Nolan Michek. With 2.5 seconds to in Thursday Michek had another chance to win the game for Bangor but came up short handing Hillsboro their first victory in 8 years over Bangor. Hillsboro got off to a great start leading 32-18 at halftime but Bangor chugged away at the lead even taking a short lived lead themselves. Hillsboro regained the lead quickly and never relinquished the lead. Hillsboro got 13points a piece from Miles Ravenscroft and Talan Hildreth. The win improves Hillsboro to 6-3 in the Scenic Bluffs Conference and 11-7 overall. Bangor was led by Chase Horstman who finished with 17points. Bangor drops to 9-7 and 7-2 in the Scenic Bluffs Conference.