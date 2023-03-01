The New Lisbon Rockets boys basketball season came to a heartbreaking end Tuesday night falling to Gilmanton 52-49. Gilmanton’s Hunter Guenther hit a half-court shot at the buzzer to deliver Gilmanton on to the Regional-Semifinal game against Royall on Friday night. Guenther finished the game with 27points to lead the Panthers. New Lisbon trailed by as many as 11 in the 2nd half but rallied to take a 47-45 lead before Gilmanton won on Guenther’s heroics. Ashton Pfaff led the Rockets with a team high 18points. Nikita Shankle reached the 1,000point milestone in the loss for New Lisbon who finishes their season at 8-17.